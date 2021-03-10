Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Up 31.6% in February

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the January 28th total of 904,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kaixin Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

NASDAQ KXIN opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. Kaixin Auto has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.