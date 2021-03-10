Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

KLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

In other Kaleyra news, Director Emilio Hirsch bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $397,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 56,753 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $913,723.30. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $857,900 and sold 658,554 shares worth $12,251,883. Insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth about $19,574,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 237,700 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP boosted its holdings in Kaleyra by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 68,307 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kaleyra by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

KLR opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Kaleyra has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $491.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaleyra will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

