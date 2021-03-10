Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.75). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 91,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $882.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $140,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 776,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,514,783.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,681 shares of company stock valued at $248,399 in the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

