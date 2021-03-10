KBC Group NV Acquires 843 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,737,000 after acquiring an additional 208,750 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,937,000 after purchasing an additional 262,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Freshpet by 0.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,054,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,091,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $136.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,242.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $173.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.40 and a 200-day moving average of $132.24.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

