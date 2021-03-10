KBC Group NV Grows Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 526.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,857 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of Science Applications International worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 64.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International stock opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.64. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.