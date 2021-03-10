KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 295.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,321.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.73. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CONE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

