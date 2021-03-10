Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 23.30 Per Share

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 23.30 ($0.30) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Keller Group stock remained flat at $GBX 820 ($10.71) during midday trading on Wednesday. 70,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,020. The company has a market capitalization of £592.12 million and a P/E ratio of 21.19. Keller Group has a 1 year low of GBX 419.03 ($5.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 854 ($11.16). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 771.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 669.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.51.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

