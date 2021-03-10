Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $3.83 Million in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.24.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.51. 30,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.91. The firm has a market cap of $139.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

