Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $5.46 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,460,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after buying an additional 2,406,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,991,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,684,000 after buying an additional 1,465,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after buying an additional 1,296,673 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,261,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,295,000 after buying an additional 1,246,737 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $107.89. 129,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,454,021. The company has a market capitalization of $190.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.74 and a 200 day moving average of $98.90. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

