Kevin Hostetler Sells 129,526 Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total value of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

Kevin Hostetler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rotork alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Kevin Hostetler acquired 44 shares of Rotork stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($197.75).

LON:ROR opened at GBX 376 ($4.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14. Rotork plc has a one year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a one year high of GBX 376 ($4.91). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 345.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 315.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.36%.

ROR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 277.50 ($3.63).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.