Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $96.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.54.

About Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX)

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

