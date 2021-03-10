KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NX stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.66. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $26.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.38 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 10,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $235,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,314.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 18,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $442,940.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 251,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,124,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,444 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

