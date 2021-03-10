KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of KeyCorp have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its inorganic growth initiatives, efforts to improve fee income, and robust loans and deposit balances are expected to continue aiding growth in the quarters ahead. Moreover, its efficient capital deployment activities indicate a solid liquidity position, through which it is expected to continue to enhance shareholder value. However, pressure on margins due to near-zero interest rates remains a major concern. Moreover, persistently increasing expenses (mainly due to acquisitions and technological upgrades), are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent. Further, the company's exposure to risky loan portfolios makes us apprehensive about its growth prospects.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 41.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 98,709 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 219,768 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 32.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 483,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

