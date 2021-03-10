KeyCorp Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $195.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.88.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $175.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.10 and a 200 day moving average of $135.76. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,329,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,976 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.