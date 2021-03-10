Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The company traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 163727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KIM. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after buying an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $78,671,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,134,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,049,000 after acquiring an additional 460,842 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 350.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,530,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

