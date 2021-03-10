Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KXSCF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kinaxis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $260.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $255.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $241.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $250.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.14.

KXSCF stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.63. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $168.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

