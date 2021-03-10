Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Cut to C$165.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$255.00 to C$165.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KXS. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$252.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$132.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 157.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$174.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$185.42. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$86.53 and a 52-week high of C$224.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.84.

In related news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 18,374 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total value of C$3,242,092.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,367 shares in the company, valued at C$39,589,557.15. Also, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 9,775 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total value of C$1,724,798.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,202,333.20.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

