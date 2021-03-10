Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Cut to C$165.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$255.00 to C$165.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KXS. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$252.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th.
Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$132.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 157.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$174.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$185.42. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$86.53 and a 52-week high of C$224.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.84.
Kinaxis Company Profile
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.
