Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 505,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 188,490 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

