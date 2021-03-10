King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.24.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,544 shares of company stock valued at $861,010 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $72.49 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

