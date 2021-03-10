King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after buying an additional 314,429 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,328,000 after buying an additional 183,839 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 168,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after buying an additional 146,021 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 190,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 95,037 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,594,000 after purchasing an additional 80,174 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold stock opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.83.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.