King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2,727.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

