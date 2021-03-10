King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $173.07 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $181.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.24 and its 200 day moving average is $166.10.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

