King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,148 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,441,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 556.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 398,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,875,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after purchasing an additional 276,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

