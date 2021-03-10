Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIGRY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Kion Group stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,223. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

