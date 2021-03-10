Kion Group’s (KIGRY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kion Group has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.42.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

