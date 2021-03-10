KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Short Interest Update

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 419,900 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the January 28th total of 507,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other KLX Energy Services news, Director John T. Collins sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in KLX Energy Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in KLX Energy Services by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. 27.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

KLXE stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. KLX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($3.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($3.35). The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

