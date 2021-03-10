Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.32. 220,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 266,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Knoll alerts:

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Knoll in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,138,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.