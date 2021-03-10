Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.83.

KOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total transaction of $4,386,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,580,981.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,042,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $127.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.45. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

