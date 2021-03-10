Korea Investment CORP Buys Shares of 74,600 CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 78,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.90, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. CAE’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

