Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Globe Life by 2.7% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Globe Life by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Globe Life by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $1,430,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,805 shares of company stock worth $3,798,784. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Globe Life stock opened at $99.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.45.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

