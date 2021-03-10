Korea Investment CORP Makes New Investment in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 44,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPD by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPD by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion and a PE ratio of 225.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. PPD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $38.76.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

