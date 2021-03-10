Korea Investment CORP Sells 25,900 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Noah were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Noah by 65.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Noah by 3.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 111,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Noah by 18.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 148,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Noah by 310.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,909 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOAH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.18 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.10.

Shares of Noah stock opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.46. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $52.77.

Noah declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

