Korea Investment CORP Sells 3,500 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,716 shares of company stock worth $1,400,789. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEN. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

