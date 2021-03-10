Korea Investment CORP Sells 9,300 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.56%.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $140,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

