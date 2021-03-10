Korea Investment CORP Takes $2.54 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 612.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $130.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $212.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZG. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

