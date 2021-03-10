KP Tissue (KPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

KP Tissue stock opened at C$11.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.59. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$8.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.67.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.