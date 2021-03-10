Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 589 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after buying an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,022. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $96.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

