Kush Finance (KSEED) Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Kush Finance token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded 50.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kush Finance has a total market capitalization of $85,348.38 and approximately $10,744.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.67 or 0.00505257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00068919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00055530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00074211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.07 or 0.00543387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00076150 BTC.

Kush Finance Token Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,442 tokens. Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance

