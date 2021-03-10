KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.39% of KVH Industries worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in KVH Industries by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 154.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 0.81.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. Equities research analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other KVH Industries news, SVP Felise Feingold sold 12,880 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $136,141.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $696,552.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 1,729 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $25,986.87. Insiders sold 56,743 shares of company stock valued at $690,215 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

