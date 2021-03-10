Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 76,654 Shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its position in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,654 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dover Motorsports were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 103,691 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Dover Motorsports by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,161,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover Motorsports alerts:

NYSE DVD remained flat at $$2.21 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,688. The firm has a market cap of $80.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. Dover Motorsports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.66.

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.