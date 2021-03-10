Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)’s share price traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.14. 619,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 667,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Lannett alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $295.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lannett news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $203,345.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,199.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lannett by 52.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lannett by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Lannett by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 71,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.