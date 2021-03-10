Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,727 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 58,375 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 814,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 277,701 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lazard by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Lazard by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

