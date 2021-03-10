Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LMND. Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday. They set an underperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lemonade has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Lemonade stock opened at $93.52 on Tuesday. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.81 and its 200-day moving average is $92.97.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $7,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,668,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $47,829,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,334,115 shares of company stock valued at $195,200,514 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $315,787,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,072,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

