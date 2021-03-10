Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.65

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $39.19, with a volume of 213529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.15.

The firm has a market cap of $635.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit