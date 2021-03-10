Lido DAO Token Market Cap Hits $6.17 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Lido DAO Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001244 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $284,995.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.82 or 0.00493825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00052875 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00073195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.96 or 0.00533332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00076288 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

Lido DAO Token Token Trading

