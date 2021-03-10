Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in February

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS LTGHY traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. 11,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,873. Life Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.
About Life Healthcare Group
