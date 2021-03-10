Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in February

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LTGHY traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. 11,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,873. Life Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

