Life360, Inc. (ASX:360) Insider James Synge Purchases 20,000 Shares

Life360, Inc. (ASX:360) insider James Synge bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.01 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,200.00 ($57,285.71).

James Synge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, James Synge bought 20,000 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.30 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$86,000.00 ($61,428.57).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Life360, Inc develops and delivers a mobile application in the United States and internationally. It offers Life360 application for families that provides communications, driving safety, and location sharing information. The company was formerly known as LReady, Inc and changed its name to Life360, Inc in October 2011.

