Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$93.36.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$56.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of LSPD traded up C$0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$75.68. The stock had a trading volume of 303,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$89.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.40. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$10.50 and a 1-year high of C$104.98.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

