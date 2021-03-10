Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Raised to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $97.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.09. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.44.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

