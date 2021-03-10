Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LIND stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $979.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.66.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIND. TheStreet raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

