Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LIND stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $979.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.66.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIND. TheStreet raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?

Earnings History for Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit